INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.

American Airlines

American Airlines bumped more passengers in 2019 than all other U.S. airlines combined, according to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The carrier bumped more than 3,400 passengers this year in the travel period from July through August. During that same time, Southwest bumped 314, United bumped 15 and Delta did not bump any passengers.

Buying a home

December is the best time to buy a home.

Attom Data solutions say only three days of the year offer discounts below estimated market value – all falling the month of December.

According to the analysis, buyers willing to close on a home purchase the day after Christmas realize the biggest discounts below full market value of any day in the year.

Google

People who buy a Google Chromebook in the U.S. before the end of the year will also get a free three-month subscription to Disney +.

The offer only applies to new subscribers – people who already have a Disney + account aren’t eligible.

The latest third party numbers show Disney+ has 15 million subscribers.

Holiday spending

Gen Z is the most likely generation to spend the most on themselves this holiday season.

Merchandise-wise, Gen X appeared to be the most doting parents, with 52% saying they planned to spend the most on their children.

Nearly a quarter of Gen Zers participation in the survey said they’d spend the most on their parents.