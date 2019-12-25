Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The past decade has been transformative for technology.

However, there are still problems with technology from bias to privacy.

As 2019 quickly comes to an end, what kind of changes will technology bring in the next decade?

Artificial intelligence is expected to play a big role, helping to usher in those changes.

As AI technology grows more sophisticated and capable, it’s expected to massively boost the world’s economy, creating about $13 trillion worth of additional activity by 2030, according to the McKinsey Global Institute Forecast.

Also, instead of replacing human workers, AI may be used to enhance their intellectual capabilities.

To hear more, click on the video.