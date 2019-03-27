Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines

Return on tax dollars

Indiana was ranked the 16th best states for taxpayers getting their money’s worth from state government.

WalletHub says Indiana ranked high for getting value in education.

In general, red states did better than blue states on this metric.

Simon Malls

Mall developer Simon Property Group Inc. is beta testing a website featuring brands and retailers from its premium outlet centers.

That’s according to Women’s Wear Daily.

ShopPremiumOutlets.com will offer fashion and home goods at up to 65 percent off regular prices and will provide the outlet stores and developer another way to generate sales.

It will feature brands like Saks of Fifth Off Fifth, Karl Largerfeldm Nautica and Cole Haan.

RoundUp suit

A U.S. jury is now determing what Bayer will pay for its RoundUp herbicide causing cancer.

Last week, the jury found the herbicide caused a man’s cancer.

The lawyer for the man says the jury should send a message by awarding the man millions of dollars.

Apple patents

The U.S. will ban certain iPhones from entering the country after the Qualcomm ruling.

Qualcomm and Apple continue tearing into each other in a long-running legal battle over patents and royalties fought in courts and administrative bodies around the world.

A U.S. judge has found Apple guilty of infringing on two Qualcomm patents related to power management and data download speeds.