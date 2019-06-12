INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.

Kroger

Kroger will sell CBD infused products, joining Walgreens and CVS.

The grocery will sell topical products like lotions, balms and oils – in 945 stores in 17 states.

Apple smart glasses

Apple quietly laid the groundwork for smart glasses.

Augmented reality is reportedly at the center of the glasses.

If Apple would launch smart glasses, it would create its own applications for the device.

Side gigs

One-third of Americans say they need a side gig to pay expenses.

Bankrate says side hustlers make $1,122 per month on average-almost double last year.

Wages have been ticking higher but have not been able to keep up with rising costs of living.

Power plants

US power plants can produce more energy from clean sources than coal for the first time in history.

Sun Day campaign says the breakthrough reflects the plunging cost of solar wind as well as heightened environmental concern about coal.