Westfield City Council considers $125 million downtown development

An image provided in November 2024 shows the Park and Poplar mixed-use development. It's proposed for the west side of the downtown Westfield, Indiana, area at the southeast corner of Park and Poplar streets. (Provided Image/Westfield City Government)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A multimillion-dollar downtown development first unveiled in June was introduced Monday night to the Westfield City Council.

The mixed-use development called Park and Poplar would sit along the west side of the downtown area at the southeast corner of Park and Poplar streets. The project would include retail and office spaces, a hotel, brownstone apartments, and a parking garage, the city government says.

In June, the project was estimated to feature $164 million in public and private funding. In a news release issued Monday night, the city government estimated the development to be $125 million.

The Central Indiana Redevelopment Authority provided a $4 million grant for the development.

Jeremy Lollar, vice president of development at Old Town Cos., says the project will continue the mayor’s vision to redefine downtown Westfield.

A public hearing on the project will be 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Westfield Advisory Plan Commission meeting. No agenda was posted for that meeting on Monday night.

The City Council could approved the project as soon as Jan. 27.

An image provided in November 2024 shows the Park and Poplar mixed-use development. It’s proposed for the west side of the downtown Westfield, Indiana, area at the southeast corner of Park and Poplar streets. (Provided Image/Westfield City Government)