Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

What the Fed rate cut means for homebuyers

What the fed rate cut means for homebuyers

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — If you own a home, or already have a mortgage but would like a lower rate, the coming days and weeks could be interesting.

The Federal Reserve has, as WISHTV.com has reported, decided to cut its benchmark interest rate, likely leading to changes across all forms of borrowing and lending.

On Monday, Molly Grace, a mortgage reporter with Business Insider, joins “Daybreak” to look at what may be in-store for you and your home.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indianapolis Moms: Avoiding retirement regrets
Local News /
IU lands commitment from in-state...
College Basketball /
Noblesville High School Class of...
Local News /
Tia Justice: Mrs. Indiana Plus...
News /
Sunday win = Monday glamor:...
Local News /
Indianapolis police say missing 10-year-old...
Local News /
Allen defense wants Delphi Murders...
News /
Amid FAFSA delays, Hoosier education...
Education /