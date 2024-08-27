What’s new, what’s coming soon to Hamilton Town Center

A view in July 2019 of the Hamilton Town Center sign on Harrell Parkway off Campus Parkway in Noblesville, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A furniture store, an art shop, and an expanded clothing retailer have opened at Hamilton Town Center shopping mall.

Plus, four more stores are “coming soon,” according to a news release sent to News 8 from a Chicago marketing agency.

The store that may attract the most shoppers is Nordstrom Rack. The off-price department store is a sister to luxury department store Nordstrom. Nordstrom and Nordstrom Race have locations on the north side of Indianapolis, but the Noblesville store will be the brand’s first entry into Hamilton County north of Indianapolis.

The Nordstrom Rack in Noblesville was first announced in December. The store will be next to McAlister’s Deli. No date for the opening was announced, but the initial announcement said the store would open in fall 2024.

Two other “coming soon” retailers will have sports fashion and merchandise.

JD Sports will open in the fall. The England-headquartered retailer with 3,400 stores worldwide sells brands including Adidas, Fila, Hoka, Nike, New Balance, and On Cloud.

JD Sports will be located next to Three Dog Bakery, a dog treat maker.

Next, Rally House specialty sports store will open in September. It sells hats, T-shirts, jerseys and other merchandize for NCAA, NFJ, NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS teams. Brands include BreakingT, Junk Food Clothing Co., Mitchell & Ness, and Tommy Bahama. The retailer already has has four Indianapolis locations, and at least six additional stores in Indiana.

The Noblesville location will be next to Maurices clothing store.

The fourth entry on the “coming soon” list is The Soap Factory. It’ll be the first expansion of its stores beyond Arkansas and Tennessee. Its website says, “The Soap Factory is proud to offer high-quality handcrafted bath, body and home products, featured in timeless fragrances and made with plant based ingredients. We stock our shelves with clean, simple and effective goods that outperform big box brands and our competitors.”

The Soap Factor will be next to Hawaii Fluid Art, one of the newest stores at Hamilton Town Center.

Hawaii Fluid Art calls itself “A Place to Create!” The franchise provides art instruction and sells art from its studio. It serves couples on date nights, employees on corporate retreats, and walk-ins who want to learn a new craft. The studio is next to the Loft clothing store.

Next on the newly opened list, furniture retailer Lovesac creates sectional seating, bean bags and “Pillow Sac” accent chairs. It’s between the Victoria’s Secret lingerie store and the White House Black Market clothing store. Lovesac already has Indiana locations in Carmel, Fort Wayne, Greenwood, Indianapolis, and South Bend.

Finally, Buckle clothing store expanded and renovated its store, which is now next to the food court and Versona clothing store. Buckle has about a dozen stores in Indiana.

Hamilton Town Center is off I-69 at the just northwest of the interchange for Campus Parkway and Southeastern Parkway. The outdoor shopping center opened in 2008. Indianapolis-headquartered Simon Property Group manages the place and owns half of it.