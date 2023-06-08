Which local shops have the best Pride gear? You be the judge

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Pride Parade and Festival is this weekend, and several small businesses have stocked up for the whole month of June. Looking to make a statement amidst a sea of rainbow outfits? These local shops are the perfect choice for showing your unique sense of style at all the must-do events going on around central Indiana or to decorate your home.

Celebrating 10 years of Indy Pride, United State of Indiana (USI) printed their first batch of pride T-shirts in 2013, where it all started with a shared 10×10 booth at the festival’s vendor village. They’ll be at the official Indy Pride Festival Merch booth this year, where you can snag screen-printed tees, trucker hats, beer koozies, stickers, and more. Over $30,000 of USI purchases have supported Indy Pride’s vital work. When you buy an official event tee, 100% of your purchase benefits Indy Pride. For other Pride products, 25% goes to Indy Pride. Get your gear early at their new SoBro outpost located at 1051 East 54th Street, Suite B.

Secure the bag with Howl + Hide’s “Penny” crossbody bag, which comes in a color-blocked veg tan leather. The shop is also selling screen-printed tote bags paying homage to the iconic “I Love New York” logo (stylized “I ❤️ NY”) by Milton Glaser with white-tees in the same design, but instead they read “I Love Gay.” You’ll want to leave the bag in the car, though, with Indy Pride’s new clear bag policy for festival goers. Howl + Hide donates a portion of each sale from this collection to Indy Pride. Visit the leather workshop and boutique in Fountain Square at 1046 Virginia Avenue.

There’s plenty of time to stock up at this gay-owned business for all of your pride needs before Irvington Pride on Saturday, June 24. Shop a passel of pride flags, buttons, jewelry, stickers, local drag merch, home décor, gifts, cards, and more at Hampton Designs Studio & Shop. Visit the quirky store in Irvington at 5515 East Washington Street, Suite A.

Massachusetts Avenue’s longest-operating gift and jewelry shop, Silver in the City, is no stranger to standing up in support of the LGBTQ+ community. The store has always offered a wide variety of inclusive merch for events like Black History Month and Pride Month, including necklaces and earrings, T-shirts, keychains, pins, books, housewares, and much more. To sweeten shoppers up, they will be offering complimentary popsicles to parade-goers this year all day at 434 Massachusetts Ave.

Step into rose-colored Mass Ave newcomer Francis + Fern boutique, and snag some Pride swag from their pride collection display. You’ll find lots of loot with pop culture references, such as cards emblazoned with Taylor Swift “You Need To Calm Down” lyrics, candles, sunglasses, cocktail napkins, housewares, and other accessories. Visit them across the avenue from Silver and the City at 421 Massachusetts Ave.

At Boomerang BTQ, you’ll find an assorted collection of modern and classic home goods, apparel, jewelry, and accessories. Explore their selection of “Be A Kind Human” tees, stylish earrings, and various items inspired by gay-pop culture. The shop is just across the Bottleworks District at 845 Massachusetts Ave, Suite B.

Homespun, as the name suggests, is the spot to go to for homemade artisanal products, and they are in no short supply of Pride goods. Show your support for the LGBTQ+ community and humanity with their “Human Being” rainbow pride T-shirt. Pick up a flag for your front porch, tag something with one of their many sticker options, or tag yourself with an enamel pin. Visit them at the Harrison Center for the Arts on June 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Indiana Handicraft Exchange, or at their store located at 869 Massachusetts Ave.

From the beginning, Stomping Ground and its sister business Sunday Afternoon Housewife have worked intentionally to create a welcoming space. Their most recognizable design is the Indiana screen-printed shirts saying “We Like You Here” over a rainbow state of Indiana with a version of the trans-pride flag. Visit them at their homey-store located in Windsor Park at 1625 Nowland Ave.