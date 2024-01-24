White Castle releases ‘Love Kits’ before Valentine’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — White Castle announced on Wednesday it’s “taking orders” for those interested in purchasing their Love Kits for Valentine’s Day.

According to a press release, the restaurant plans to decorate all locations with Valentine-themed decorations, along with hostess seating and tableside services for those who secure a reservation for Valentine’s Day.

For those unable to secure a table, White Castle says it’s currently providing “Love Kits” for an at-home experience.

The Love Kit is a specialized meal kit for Valentine’s Day that “brings the tastes, smells, and experience of eating in a White Castle right to Cravers’ doorsteps, turning their homes into their very own Love Castles.”

Each kit will include:

Four Original Sliders.

Four Classic Cheese Sliders.

Four Jalapeno Sliders.

Dill pickles to top said Sliders.

A White Castle scented candle.

Exclusive Valentine-themed “Craventine” cards.

According to the restaurant’s website, only 79 Love Kits are in stock. Customers can place their orders online.

Love Kits are priced at $49 and will be delivered before Feb. 12, according to White Castle.

For those wanting to dine inside White Castle, seats can be reserved on Open Table’s website until Feb. 14.

“The demand for in-Castle reservations on Valentine’s Day has started to exceed our capacity,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, in a release. “The new Love Kit is perfect for Cravers near and far to make memorable moments at their very own Love Castles! And it’s a great reminder that no matter where you live, you can satisfy your cravings with either a memorable moment like the Love Kit delivered to your door or a visit to wherever you buy groceries.”