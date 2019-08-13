Wind power convention coming to Indy in 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana is going green in a big way by welcoming a major wind power convention to downtown Indianapolis.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced Tuesday morning that the 2021 Cleanpower Conference will be at the Indiana Convention Center.

The annual conference from the American Wind Energy Association brings in more than 10,000 people from around the world.

The city’s tourism arm, Visit Indy said the convention’s visitors will generate more than $10 million in economic impact.

Crouch said, “I think it speaks to the emphasis we are putting on having a diversified portfolio and investing in wind power and wind energy here in Indiana.”

In honor of the convention announcement, Gov. Eric Holcomb has proclaimed this week American Wind Week in Indiana.