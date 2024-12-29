Windsor Jewelry closing after a century of business in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Iconic Indianapolis business Windsor Jewelry is going out of business on Jan. 4.

The store has been open since 1919 and has long been just a stone’s throw away from Monument Circle. Now, its owner, Greg Bires, is retiring and closing up shop.

The grandpa to eight has run the shop for decades, alongside his wife, Lynn.

“You know I just turned, 70, and I’ve decided it’s time for me to spend more time with my family,” Bires said. “So, we decided to have a retirement “going out of business” sale going on right now.”

Bires said several of the items are now up to 80% off. He said people from all over have come to the store for their final chance to purchase one of the heirlooms.

“The end date is the fourth of January,” Bires said. “So, that’s just right around the corner. We’re hoping that the you know the inventory will be minimized.”

Having been open for about 105 years, the shop is rich in history. The Bires’ took over running it in 1998.

“The store has been through every part in history, from two pandemics, to a real world war, real depression, multiple recessions, the issues the city had a few years ago and we’re still here,” Bires said. “It’s because I think the way we treat we treated our customers.”

The customers continued to come back.

Bires said they serve fifth-generation families and multiple three or four-generation families.

“I have many dads that I sold them their engagement ring 30 years ago, bringing their children now for their engagement or wedding rings,” Bires said. “That means a lot to me.”

Bires said he is still hopeful a potential buyer will approach him about purchasing the store and continuing the Windsor legacy.

The store is open until Jan. 4 between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.