Windsor Jewelry in downtown Indianapolis to close after 105 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Windsor Jewelry in downtown Indianapolis is going out of business after 105 years.

The downtown staple south of Monument Circle at 16 N. Meridian St. first opened in 1919.

Store owner Greg Bires says its doors are closing so he can retire. The store is hosting a retirement sale that includes discounts on jewelry items.

He says the plan is to officially close in mid-January.

Windsor Jewelry is open Monday through Saturday.