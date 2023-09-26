WISH-TV participating in Fall 2023 Indiana Broadcasters Association Career Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Interested in getting a start in broadcasting? The Indiana Broadcasters Association is hosting its Fall 2023 Career Fair this Monday, Oct. 2.

The Indiana Broadcasters Association connects stations with broadcasters looking for new opportunities. Twice a year, the IBA hosts a career fair for students and job seekers to meet one-on-one with stations from across the state who are looking to grow their staff.

The career fair is set to take place from 2 – 5 p.m. in the Main Entry Pavilion of Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Free parking is available at the Virginia Avenue parking garage next to the fieldhouse.

Attendees are asked to come prepared with examples of their work, an up-to-date resume, and “dress for success” for the on-site job interviews for the hundreds of broadcasting positions available.

Find a job at WISH-TV or with many other Indiana broadcasters!

Tickets are free to the public. Registration for the event closes on Oct. 1.

Those actively looking for jobs can search for current openings on the IBA Jobs Board. Jobs are posted on the board for 90 days or until they are filled.