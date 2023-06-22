WM receives criticism for missed pickups, increased prices

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis business and others on social media are complaining of a turbulent changeover in service after waste management company WM purchased Ray’s Trash in September.

Kendra Johnson owns Vivus Supply Co. She said, despite numerous attempts to get her screen printing, sportswear and embroidery shop’s recyclables picked up, they remain piled up at the back of her store. “To run a business and have trash in places where customers are picking up, it’s kind of embarrassing.”

Vivus Supply is in a business park on East 56th Street between Allisonville Road and Binford Boulevard. The shop has used Ray’s for recycling for five years but only started experiencing issues when WM, formerly known as Waste Management, took over. “In the last few months, they have stopped picking up our recycling,” Johnson said.

She said trash has been picked up from the dumpster, though.

Others in the business park said their recyclables were picked up, but they have a separate recycling dumpster.

Johnson’s business did not use a separate dumpster under Ray’s Trash service.

“We have paid every single month faithfully since the service has stopped. We haven’t even had service for about six weeks and we’ve paid for each of those weeks,” Johnson said. “We tried at one point to have them come and take away the additional recycling we’ve had since they haven’t picked it up and they said it would be $300 to pick up the recycling for times that they haven’t even come back.”

Johnson said, on more than one occasion, recyclables have blown away, and the shop staff has had to go outside and collect it.

“Vivus Supply is a very eco-friendly company,” Johnson said. “We care about the environment. We care about recycling, and it’s really upsetting that we are having all of these boxes sitting in our warehouse waiting to be taken to the recycling bin.”

Others on social media have complained about price increases and missed pickups since the takeover.

“I just wish Waste Management would do what they say they did or stop charging us,” Johnson said.

To combat this issue in the meantime, Vivus Supply is giving away their cardboard boxes to anyone who wants them.

WM issued a statement to News 8.