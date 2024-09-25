X to remove ‘block’ button from posts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses X removing the “block” button from posts and Trump’s plan to impose a 200% tariff on John Deere if they leave the U.S.

Mortgage rates could continue to fall through end of year

Mortgage rates have been creeping lower for a few months in anticipation of the Federal Reserve cut last week.

Joe La Rosa of La Rosa Realty says mortgage rates may continue to fall slowly through the end of the year.

However, the housing market still has the problem of not enough homes for sale and that’s still making it difficult for first time homebuyers.

X to remove ‘block’ button from posts

Social media company X is making big changes, too.

The app’s researcher tweeted that X will remove the current “block” option from posts.

That means if an account is public, their posts will be visible to blocked users, they just won’t be able to interact with them.

Trump says he will tax John Deere with 200% tariff if it leaves US

John Deere has a long history in the US dating back to the 1800s. and former President Donald Trump wants to keep Deere on U.S. soil.

Speaking from a roundtable with farmers in Pennsylvania, Trump threatens to slap John Deere with a 200% tariff if it follows through on plans to move some production to Mexico.

Trump adds that the move to Mexico would hurt U.S. farmers, and U.S. manufacturing, after already laying off hundreds of workers.

Spotify introduces AI playlists to users

Spotify’s premium subscribers are also getting a new feature called “A.I. Playlist.”

Users can create a playlist as easy as typing something like, “romantic playlist for a date night at home” and artificial intelligence will generate one from your prompts.

Users can get creative and even reference colors and emojis.

Premium users can find the feature is on the mobile app, under the “your library” button at the bottom right corner of the screen.

Survey: 17% of Americans say they’ve never experienced luxury

Americans were asked about their experience with luxury, especially when it comes to travel, and revealed 17% had never experienced something luxurious.

When asked in the Visit Anaheim study what luxuries they aspire to have included in a dream vacation, staying at high-end accommodations was the top thing they’d want.

Rounding out the top three luxuries were having incredible views from their room and flying first class to their destination.