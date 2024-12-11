You can now buy a Hyundai on Amazon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses United Airlines transporting families to the “North Police,” and cars now being available for purchase on Amazon.

Lilly raises dividend, buys back stock from weight loss drug craze

The weight loss drug craze is giving Lilly a boost.

The pharmaceutical company says it will buy back as much as $15 billion of its shares amid rapid growth fueled in part by the blockbuster weight-loss drug Zepbound.

The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 15%.

Consumer inflation number out Wednesday

The consumer price index is out Wednesday. This is a measure of a basket of commonly bought items and if prices are up or down.

Prices are expected to keep rising by 2.7%.

Despite that, the Fed is on track to cut interest rates next week.

You can now buy a Hyundai on Amazon

Now you can add a car to your Amazon cart.

The online retailer has launched its long-awaited automotive service called Amazon Autos. Right now, you can just buy a Hyundai.

Here’s how it works: Customers can hop on to Amazon Autos and search for the Hyundai make and model they want, then find vehicles at nearby dealerships with the combination of features they want.

Shoppers can select trim, color, and interior features, and then get a valuation on their current vehicle to estimate a trade-in price.

Survey: 69% of pet parents feel bad leaving pets at home during the holidays

Many pet parents feel guilty about leaving their cats and dogs at home while they travel for the holidays.

Now, PetSmart has launched a streaming service to keep the pets company.

With one video for cats and one for dogs, the streaming content features pets in festive attire chasing toys, causing mischief, and unwrapping gifts.

You can find those videos at EndPetBlues.com

United Airlines transports families to ‘North Pole’

In collaboration with local hospitals and charities, United invites families facing unique challenges — including those grieving the loss of a service member or supporting a child battling cancer.

These special flights take the families on a magical journey to the “North Pole,” where they land at a transformed airport hangar, decked out as Santa’s Wonderland.