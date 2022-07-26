Business

Young professionals from region get taste of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of young professionals and interns from across the region shared their culture and opportunities on Monday.

The nonprofit IndyHub‘s Fast Forward event highlighted why Indianapolis is a top-tier destination to call home. The goal was to show young professionals and interns what their futures in the city could look like.

Al Carroll, president and chief executive officer, told News 8, “At IndyHub, we believe people make the city. So, I’m most excited to be in here to be part of the connections that people are making, and learning more about all the great offerings we have here in Indianapolis as a community.”

The event was at The Amp at 16 Tech, a marketplace in a tech district along on Waterway Boulevard. That’s downtown just south of the intersection of West 16th Street and Indiana Avenue.

IndyHub hopes to collaborate on more events with city organizations to inspire youths.