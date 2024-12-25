What’s open and closed on Christmas Day 2024
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With Christmas Day falling on Wednesday, many businesses will be closed for the holiday. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:
Retail Stores Closed:
Walmart, Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Kohl’s, TJ Maxx, JCPenney, and more.
Grocery Stores Closed:
Kroger, Trader Joe’s, Aldi, Whole Foods, Publix, Meijer, and others.
Banks and Postal Services:
Most banks, including Capital One, Bank of America, and PNC, will be closed. The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail.
Restaurants Open:
- IHOP
- Denny’s
- Red Lobster (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Fogo de Chão (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Hooters (4 p.m. – midnight)
- Asian Harbor (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Buca di Beppo (11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.)
- Del Frisco’s Double Eagle (noon to 9 p.m.)
- Eddie Merlot’s (11 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Applebee’s
- Waffle House
Fast Food and Coffee Chains:
McDonald’s, Dunkin’, Starbucks, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, Burger King, and Subway may have limited hours.
Pharmacies:
CVS will be open, but hours may vary. Walgreens has limited hours at 24-hour locations, while Rite Aid will be closed.
Be sure to double-check with your local store or restaurant for specific hours as they may vary.