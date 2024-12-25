41°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
41° Indianapolis

What’s open and closed on Christmas Day 2024

An All-American Slam breakast with whole wheat toast and a side cup of decaffeinated coffee is served at a Denny's restaurant, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Cranberry, Pa.
An All-American Slam breakast with whole wheat toast and a side cup of decaffeinated coffee is served at a Denny's restaurant, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Cranberry, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
by: Jeremy Jenkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With Christmas Day falling on Wednesday, many businesses will be closed for the holiday. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:

Retail Stores Closed:
Walmart, Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Kohl’s, TJ Maxx, JCPenney, and more.

Grocery Stores Closed:
Kroger, Trader Joe’s, Aldi, Whole Foods, Publix, Meijer, and others.

Banks and Postal Services:
Most banks, including Capital One, Bank of America, and PNC, will be closed. The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail.

Restaurants Open:

  • IHOP
  • Denny’s
  • Red Lobster (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
  • Fogo de Chão (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
  • Hooters (4 p.m. – midnight)
  • Asian Harbor (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
  • Buca di Beppo (11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.)
  • Del Frisco’s Double Eagle (noon to 9 p.m.)
  • Eddie Merlot’s (11 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Applebee’s
  • Waffle House

Fast Food and Coffee Chains:
McDonald’s, Dunkin’, Starbucks, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, Burger King, and Subway may have limited hours.

Pharmacies:
CVS will be open, but hours may vary. Walgreens has limited hours at 24-hour locations, while Rite Aid will be closed.

Be sure to double-check with your local store or restaurant for specific hours as they may vary.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Tips to avoid holiday debt...
Business /
Whooping cough cases surge in...
Health Wellness /
Hanukkah, Judaism’s 8-day Festival of...
National News /
Cuatro presidentes de Panamá firman...
News /
Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.15...
National News /
Eggnog dates back to medieval...
News /
President Biden signs a bill...
National News /
Returning gifts after Christmas? Check...
Local News /