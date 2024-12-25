What’s open and closed on Christmas Day 2024

An All-American Slam breakast with whole wheat toast and a side cup of decaffeinated coffee is served at a Denny's restaurant, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Cranberry, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With Christmas Day falling on Wednesday, many businesses will be closed for the holiday. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:

Retail Stores Closed:

Walmart, Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Kohl’s, TJ Maxx, JCPenney, and more.

Grocery Stores Closed:

Kroger, Trader Joe’s, Aldi, Whole Foods, Publix, Meijer, and others.

Banks and Postal Services:

Most banks, including Capital One, Bank of America, and PNC, will be closed. The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail.

Restaurants Open:

IHOP

Denny’s

Red Lobster (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Fogo de Chão (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Hooters (4 p.m. – midnight)

Asian Harbor (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Buca di Beppo (11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.)

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle (noon to 9 p.m.)

Eddie Merlot’s (11 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Buffalo Wild Wings

Applebee’s

Waffle House

Fast Food and Coffee Chains:

McDonald’s, Dunkin’, Starbucks, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, Burger King, and Subway may have limited hours.

Pharmacies:

CVS will be open, but hours may vary. Walgreens has limited hours at 24-hour locations, while Rite Aid will be closed.

Be sure to double-check with your local store or restaurant for specific hours as they may vary.