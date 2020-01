Butler, Seton Hall to square off in Big East showdown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Butler Bulldogs have a big challenge Wednesday night.

The no. 5 team in the country will square off against the 18th ranked Seton Hall Pirates at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Both teams come into Wednesday’s game on six-game win streaks and undefeated in conference play.

Hinkle is expected to be a raucous place packed with students hoping to see Butler take down their Big East rival.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.