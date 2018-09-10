Butler University ranked No. 1 in Midwest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – U.S. News released its Best College rankings Monday morning, with a familiar name on the list.

Butler University tied at No.1 with Creighton University in the media company’s 2019 rankings for the Midwest regional university category. The schools in this category offer a range of bachelor’s degrees, some master’s degrees and a limited number of doctoral degree programs, according to U.S News.

Butler University ranked No.1 in most innovative schools and best undergraduate teaching, and ranked No. 21 in best value schools, all in the Midwest regional university category.