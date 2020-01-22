Butler unveils new live mascot

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The next Butler University live mascot has been revealed. Butler Blue IV, an American Kennel Club-registered English Bulldog puppy, will be handled by Evan Krauss, who is succeeding Michael Kaltenmark.

Kaltenmark currently owns Butler Blue III “aka Trip.” Trip is set to retire at the end of the 2019-2020 academic year due to his old age and time on the job. Kaltenmark says Trip is still in great health, however it’s time for him and Trip to take a step back.

Krauss previously worked with the Butler Blue Crew, filming video of Trip or assisting at events. He was also a part of Kaltenmark and Trip’s team where he oversaw day-to-day operations of the Butler Blue live mascot program.

“I have been married for 16 years, and I’ve been the mascot handler for 16 years,” said Kaltenmark. “My boys are getting older, and they have schedules that compete with the mascot’s schedule. It just made sense to get out of my own way and hand this on to someone who is extremely prepared and ready for this, and that is Evan.”

Kaltenmark plans to stay involved in the live mascot program in a support role.

Butler Blue IV was born in October and officials say he will be ready to step into his mascot role full-time when Trip retires in May.

Butler Blue IV will officially be introduced to the community at his first basketball game January 24.