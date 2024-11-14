55°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
55° Indianapolis

Fake bear attacks used in California insurance fraud scam

Fake bear attacks used in California insurance fraud scam

by: Hanna Mordoh
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (WISH) — Some may call a case of insurance fraud in California unbearable after police say they discovered the truth behind the claims.

The California Department of Insurance says in a case called “Operation Bear Claw” four people from Los Angeles are under arrest for filing false insurance claims and blaming a wild bear for damaging three cars. 

Surveillance video from the department shows what appears to be a bear rummaging through one of the cars. Investigators say the bear was actually a person in a costume.

Officers found the costume in the suspect’s home after a biologist confirmed the bear was fake.

According to CNN, the suspects defrauded three different insurance companies out of more than $140,000 dollars before police caught them. The vehicles they made claims on were a Rolls Royce and two Mercedes.

The CA Department of Insurance says the suspects have all been charged with insurance fraud and conspiracy.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Satire publication The Onion buys...
News /
Indiana University to premiere ‘Kavalier...
Indiana News /
Congressional ethics committee takes no...
Indiana News /
3 Hamilton County high school...
Local News /
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich recovering...
News /
Tesla issues 6th Cybertruck recall
News /
NFL Scouting Combine staying in...
Indianapolis Colts /
IPS school board plans to...
Local News /