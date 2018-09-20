INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Can you really catch up on sleep? It’s something so many people do. They count down to the weekend to sleep in, maybe squeeze in some naps after a busy workweek, but that might not be an effective sleep strategy.

There are some big side effects associated with sleep deprivation. At first it may just be nodding off and heavy eyes, but there’s an increased chance of vehicle crashes, cardiovascular disease, even brain functions like memory consolidation may suffer, which is the process where our brains convert short-term memories into long-term ones.

Some people need more or less sleep than others, according to IU Health psychologist Yelena Charnyak, but what she calls yo-yo sleeping shouldn’t be something we depend on regularly.

“When we miss sleep and we are sleep deprived, the next bout of sleep we get can usually be deeper and more restorative to make up and help us feel more refreshed. However that’s not a great long-term solution, so if we are missing a lot of sleep during our work days and then trying to catch up on sleep on the weekends or days off, that is not going to be very healthy for our brains,” Charnyak said.

Dr. Charnyak suggests allotting seven to eight hours of sleep time at night and avoid sleep interfering behaviors like checking e-mail and social media before bed.



If you are regularly in bed for about eight hours and still feeling sleepy on a regular basis, you should talk to your doctor to make sure you don’t have a medical condition like sleep apnea, for instance.

Also, experts say don’t panic over a couple sleep-wrecked nights or one busy week. The concern is when it’s something that goes on for months or years.