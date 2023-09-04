Canadian Geese: Here to stay in Indiana despite occasional aggressive behavior

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Canadian geese are a common sight in the Hoosier State. From parks to rural landscapes, these birds are a year-round fixture.

While some may find their presence less than welcoming due to their occasional aggressiveness, one expert asserts they’re here to stay.

Department Natural Resource water flow biologist Adam Phelps suggests that while their aggression can be perceived as a problem, it’s rooted in survival instincts and protection. He says they’re migrations from as far north as the Arctic, a practice that has persisted since pre-European settlement times. And geese in Indiana have been traced back to 40 different states and provinces.

One reason for their behavior is their annual feather loss, occurring during June and July, which leaves them flightless for approximately one month. Phelps says during this time, they travel in packs to ensure safety, and their aggression peaks, particularly when protecting their young.

“That’s when they tend to be really in conflict apart from again protecting nest sites,” he said.

Phelps also points out that they often gather on larger bodies of water, primarily for protection and the safety of being in a group. This natural behavior can sometimes lead to conflicts, but it’s an essential part of their survival strategy.

It’s worth noting that Canadian geese are protected by federal law, making it illegal to harm or kill them. However, for those facing persistent issues, there is an option to apply for a permit to remove geese from their property legally.

“People should, in my mind, really respect the majesty and the success story in conservation these birds represent when they gather on larger bodies of water often just for the protection,” Phelps said.