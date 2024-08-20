Candy thief steals over $500 in boxed sweets from Cumberland gas station

Cumberland police were seeking public assistance in locating a suspect in a $500 candy theft from a gas station on Aug. 14, 2024. (Provided Photo/Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department via Facebook)

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — Cumberland police were seeking the public’s help locating a suspect in a “high-dollar” gas station theft from Aug. 14.

The theft took place around 10 p.m. at the Speedway Gas Station at 11531 E. Washington St., according to the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department.

During a 10-minute period, the suspect was seen on camera stealing approximately $500 of boxed assorted candies.

The suspect, pictured below, was described in police reports as a white female with black hair. She was last seen wearing a coral shirt, dark-colored shorts, and sandals. She was also carrying a large dark pink or purple bag.

(Provided Photo/Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department via Facebook)

Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to contact Cumberland police detectives at 317-894-3525 or 317-894-6208.