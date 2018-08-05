Car collides with two houses in Carmel, no serious injuries reported

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Carmel police say a driver’s footwear is partly to blame for a wreck that caused damage to two homes in the 13500 block of Forum Meadows Dr. Saturday night.

Police say that just before 8 p.m. Saturday night, the driver, 44 year old Nicole Zollinger-Muench of Carmel, claimed that her flip-flop got stuck on the gas pedal when she was exiting from her street and she was not able to stop her vehicle. Zollinger-Muench then drove through the corner of the garage of one house and through the side of the garage of the house next door before her car finally came to rest.

The impact of the crash forced a car that was in the garage of the second home involved through the wall on the other side of that garage. Duke Energy crews were called to the scene to cut the power to both houses because of the severity of the damage.

No one in the homes were injured but the homeowners were forced to vacate the homes until structural engineers could evaluate the houses to make sure they are safe for occupants to return.

Zollinger-Muench was given field sobriety tests and consented to a blood draw. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Following her release from the hospital she is expected to be taken to the Hamilton County Jail on the charge of Operating While Intoxicated.