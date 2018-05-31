Car collides with Wayne Township Fire Engine Wednesday afternoon

A Wayne Township fire engine was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon while responding to a medical emergency call on Country Club Rd.

Headed north on Country Club Rd. near 21st Street at 4:30 Wednesday afternoon, WTFD Engine 84 was navigating around cars that were stopped to let them pass when a 4 door sedan rounded the corner and drove around one of the stopped cars when it cross the center line and collided with Engine 84 head-on.

Despite the wreck no one in the car or the fire engine reported any injuries.