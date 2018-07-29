Car wash raises funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A car wash pitched in to help a local organization on Saturday.

Crew Carwash held its annual Crew for Kids fundraiser. Proceeds from it will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies across the state.

A vice president with the company who was helping out at the 62nd Street location said she knows firsthand what kind of impact Big Brothers Big Sisters can have on a child.

“I can say firsthand from my experience of being a big sister that when you start that relationship, you can kind of see sometimes how timid kids are in the beginning, how quiet. And then they finally open up and you really get to know them, you get to communicate with them. You can kind of see the impact that you’re having on their lives,” said Sally Grant, executive vice president of Crew Carwash.

Last year, the car wash raised $94,000.