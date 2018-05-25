Carb Day gets set to get underway at IMS

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – It’s Carb Day, the official start to race weekend. The event incorporates racing and rock and roll into one day at the track. It’s an exciting day at the track for everyone as the gates as open at 8 a.m. and then the party begins.

It’s the last day of practice for the drivers before the race on Sunday. IMS leaders say ticket sales are tracking higher than last year. Which means an emphasis on safety once again. The theme for the weekend is come early and be safe.

There are a few things to keep in mind that are new this year, No wagons will be allowed on race day but Friday and Saturday visitors will be able to bring them. Selfie sticks, glass bottles, drones, professional cameras and non-service animals have joined the banned list in 2018.

Doug Boles said crews will also be checking cooler sizes as well, and enforcing the maximum size of 18-by-14-by-14-inches.

When it comes to security, understand they will be checking cars with dogs as they enter the speedway. Fans need to be patient and prepared for the heat the entire weekend.

Dr. Geoffrey Billows, the IMS Safety Team Physician, says drink water and a lot of it.

“What we recommenced is that you hydrate, but don’t wait until the day of the event to hydrate, do it a day or so before, you want to keep your tank full you don’t want those blood vessels close to your skin to collapse and impair your ability to exchange heat,” said Dr. Billows.

IMS senior director of Security Mike Bates, says things have changed when it comes to fan safety.

“This year, they are going to attempt to check vehicles with dogs for explosives at multiple gates,” said Bates. “So, everybody should understand their vehicles are subjected to be searched coming in so, I guess the message is to everybody is their vehicle is subject to be searched.”

There will be a lot of traffic and people at the speedway so be prepared to wait. The Indy lights will compete in the Indy Lights Freedom 100 race. That’s set for 12:30 Friday. The Miller Lite Carb Day concert venue opens at Turn 4 starting at 2 p.m. Blues Traveler goes on at 3:30 p.m. and Train starts at 5 PM. Everyone should be out by 6 p.m. as the gates close.

If you’re heading to the speedway this weekend, start drinking water now. There are medical tents with air conditioning and misting stations throughout the property so if you can get help if you need it.

