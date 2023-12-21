Cardinal Spirits talks holiday tastings and cocktails

Cardinal Spirits, located in Bloomington, is known as a premier craft distillery, celebrated for its exceptional and award-winning spirits.

Its commitment to crafting delicious libations has earned them a well-deserved reputation in the world of distillation.

Their distillery has a welcoming tasting room and cocktail bar, where guests can savor the craftsmanship behind each of the products.

Beyond the borders of Indiana, Cardinal Spirits is proud to share its creations with enthusiasts in 12 other states, allowing a broader audience to experience the quality and flavor that define our spirits and refreshing canned cocktails.