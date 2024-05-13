Carlos Sosa Pagán’s work displayed at 16 Tech District Porch Party

The 16 Tech District Porch Party, scheduled for Wednesday, May 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. promises an evening of community connection and innovation celebration.

This free event invites attendees to mingle with fellow innovators amidst the vibrant atmosphere, featuring entertainment by a live DJ, exclusive swag from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway & 16 Tech, and more.

Notably, each guest will receive a drink ticket to complement the festivities. Additional event details can be found here.

Jacqueline Eckhardt, Vice President of Brand Strategy at 16 Tech, joined us Monday afternoon to share more information.

In a tribute to the spirit of Indianapolis and its iconic race, 16 Tech proudly features the 2024 Welcome Race Fans artwork by local Indiana artist and 16 Tech Machyne makerspace member, Carlos Sosa Pagán.

The unveiling of this artwork, alongside pieces from four other Indianapolis locations, will take place on Thursday, May 2 at the Indianapolis Artsgarden, welcoming artists and esteemed guests.

Pagán’s captivating artwork will grace the innovation district throughout May, embodying the city’s rich racing heritage and cultural significance. Learn more about the Welcome Race Fans initiative here.

On Sunday, May 26, cycling enthusiasts can gear up for Bike to the 500, starting from The AMP at 16 Tech.

Collaboratively organized by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Bike Indianapolis, and IU Health Momentum Indy, this annual event offers a healthy and eco-friendly commute to the Speedway on Race Day.

Cyclists will embark on a police-escorted ride from The AMP to the track, enjoying the thrill of Race Day action up close.

New this year are two separate rides departing at different times, ensuring flexibility for participants.

Ticket prices start at $25.00 in advance, with free admission for children under 15 accompanied by a paying adult. Explore more about this exciting biking opportunity here.