News

Carmel announces new Sister City in Cortona, Italy

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Today, the city of Carmel has announced a new Sister City relationship with the city of Cortona, Arezzo, Italy.

Last week, Mayor of Carmel Jim Brainard travelled to Italy to meet with Mayor of Cortona Luciano Meoni to sign the official agreement. Designed to promote international goodwill, understanding, student educational exchanges and expanded business relationships between the two cities and their respective nations, the agreement comes in an effort to encourage global community.

“It is important, especially during these times, for communities across the globe to continue to talk, get to know each other and learn from each other about history and culture…Carmel is a very new community and Cortona is very old, but both of our cities strive to embrace and learn from each other the time-tested ways to build and maintain a great city.” said Mayor Brainard.

Known for its wineries, Cortona is a historic city in the Tuscany area of Italy with landscapes of low mountains and lakes. It is known in the area as a city that appreciates the art of fine food and beautiful art.

Cortona comes in as Carmel’s fourth international Sister City. The other three relationships include: Jelgava, Latvia; Kawachinagano, Osaka, Japan; and Xiangyang, Hubei, China.

The City of Carmel is looking for volunteers to serve on a new not-for-profit Sister Cities Committee for Cortona and invites any resident of Carmel to attend an informational meeting on Tuesday, June 14, 5:30 p.m. at Carmel City Hall.