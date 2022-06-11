Local

Carmel Caffeine Trail Kickoff

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Carmel Caffeine Trail kicks off it’s summer sampling kickoff event Saturday.

The event is at 30 West Main Street from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

“Today is an event where we have seven different vendors from the Carmel Caffeine Trail sampling and doing coffee demonstrations from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.. It’s at 30 West Main Street, which is Circle Real Estate building, in the Arts in Design District. This is a representation of just a part of the Carmel Caffeine Trail which is 25 and counting different vendors that serve gourmet coffee and tea,” Anne O’brien said.

This is a free event open to the public. There will be featured artist, live music, and art activities for everyone.

