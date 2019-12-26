Home/Latest News, Local, News, Top Video/Carmel Clay library prepares for $40 million renovation

Carmel Clay library prepares for $40 million renovation

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Clay Public Library is getting ready for a major renovation project.

The library will spend $40 million for a new parking garage and more room spaces and teen areas.

Since the library was built in 1999, Carmel’s population has doubled in size. The library’s board of directors hopes the expansion allows the facility to serve more people.

Bob Swanay, director of the Carmel Clay Public Library, said, “We think that we are going to deliver a new version of the library that the Carmel residents are going to love.”

The directors anticipate construction will last anywhere from two to four years. In the meantime, the library’s business hours will remain the same.

