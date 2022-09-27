News

Carmel Clay park gets upgrades: playground, pickleball courts, trails

A view of the playground at Meadowlark Park in Carmel, Indiana, on Sept. 26, 2022. (Provided Photo/Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A renovated Carmel Clay park now sports a new playground and four pickleball courts.

Meadowlark Park had a ceremonial opening Monday evening. The park is at 450 Meadow Lane, which is off West Main Street between South Guilford and North Range Line roads.

Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation renovated the facility at a cost of $3.5 million from the Clay Township government, a spokesperson says.

Other upgrades to the park include the picnic and shade shelters; native plant restoration; repairs to the boardwalk, bridge and trails; and added WiFi and security devices.