Carmel Clay School Board approves changes to elementary schools

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The board of Carmel Clay Schools in a Monday night meeting voted 4-1 in favor of rebuilding one elementary school and relocating a second one, per a recommendation from one of the district’s interim superintendent, Roger McMichael.

At a meeting last month, McMichael called for demolishing and rebuilding Carmel Elementary at its current location. He also suggested closing the current Orchard Park Elementary and using it for adult education purposes or for use by the Parks and Recreation Department, while building a new Orchard Park campus off Clay Center Road.

McMichael said he hopes to have construction started on both sites by February of 2020 and the schools ready to use by June of 2021.

The school district released a statement following the vote: