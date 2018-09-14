Carmel Clay Schools hosts mental health resource fair

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel Clay Schools leaders began a conversation with students and parents about mental health on Thursday night.

The district hosted its first mental health and community resource fair at Carmel High School.

Parents participated in breakout sessions on topics including handling children’s stress and how to help students build resiliency.

School leaders said they hope parents left the fair with a better understanding of what is available to them when dealing with mental health situations.

“A lot of times we don’t know until it happens and then we do have students and parents come to us, so we want to get in front of it and show all the community resources we have around us,” said Rachel Cole, the director of counseling at Carmel High School.

Cole said this year’s fair mainly focused on teens, but next year the district would like to talk more about elementary and middle school students.