Carmel Clay Schools to host conversation about school safety

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –Carmel Clay Schools is inviting members of the public to attend a discussion on school safety next week with school and city leaders taking part in a panel discussion. ]

The panel members will discuss current school safety measures as well as what’s being done to enhance student safety on campuses throughout the district.

Panel discussion members include Dr. Michael Beresford, Carmel Clay Superintendent of Schools

Chief Jim Barlow, Carmel Police Department and other police and district representatives.

Those in attendance that evening will have the opportunity to ask questions to the panel.

The discussion will be held at Carmel Middle School at 300 S. Guilford Rd. at 6:30p.m.

