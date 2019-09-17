Carmel council eyes building fee, skateboard restrictions, parade rules

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Home-building fees, skateboard restrictions and parade rules were among the topics discussed at a Monday night Carmel City Council meeting.

Park impact fee increase proposal

The council heard a park impact fee ordinance on first reading. It would impact people looking to build a new house in Carmel.

Right now the fee is $2,972. Under the new proposal, that fee would increase to $4,882.

Supporters of the increase say as the population of Carmel grows, the new people moving to Carmel should contribute financially to the growth of the city and its parks. But opponents of the ordinance said the increase is just too much.

“A 40% increase is pretty significant, especially when you look at how it’s three times the next highest community. That just creates additional burdens for those developers when they are thinking about their planning and how they can help offset some of those costs,” said Kate Collins with the Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis.

Council members said it’s a one-time fee for new home builders, not a tax increase. The fee would only apply to new home development and not to someone looking to remodel or add on to their home.

The ordinance was sent to the finance committee and will likely be voted on by Nov. 18.

Skateboards could be restricted in more areas

The city council also discussed what the council president called a “cleanup ordinance” that aims to limit where people can skateboard and use similar “wheeled toy vehicles” in the city.

The ordinance came up after the council received complaints of numerous teens skateboarding in parking decks around town.

The amendment would add Carmel midtown, the Arts & Design District and parking garages to the list of places where skateboards and scooters are not allowed.

The amendment would also ban “wheeled toy vehicles” in Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation parks, except on greenways, trails, multi-use paths and at designated skate parks.

Council members said the addition of electric scooters to the ordinance will also be discussed.

But they say that’s a “different animal” and will take time to get those rules down on paper.

A vote is expected by mid-October.

Saving spots at CarmelFest

But the issued of spot-saving for Carmel’s Fourth of July celebration, which has elicited significant public discussion, didn’t make much council conversation on Monday.

The proposal would limit when people can stake out their spots ahead of Carmelfest for the 4th of July.

Under the proposal, people could reserve their spots for the parade at 6 a.m. the day before the event, rather than weeks in advance. The proposal was brought up after some complained chairs and spot markers not only made for unsightly clutter but also caused damage to grass and irrigation systems around town.

The council president said there is still a lot to be talked about on the chair ordinance, and it will remain in land use committee.

Public feedback on the spot-saving proposal is still being accepted by the city.