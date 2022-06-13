News

Carmel deploys high tech vehicle to detect potholes

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Carmel is deploying high tech vehicle to look for deficiencies in roads, both seen and unseen to the naked eye.

“I’m told that every tenth of a second, it is taking video first of all, then when there are defects there is an analysis that is done via software and A.I,” said Carmel City Councilman Jeff Worrell.

The company doing the work is called StreetScan and the data it provides the city can help decide how to prioritize road projects.

“Potholes obviously, cracks, bumps, unevenness, but it’s looking for things that come up from the underside of the road, versus what you and I may see when we drive down a road,” said Worrell.

Some of the wear and tear may be caused by trucks or heavy equipment. Carmel uses a federally recognized system of rating roads called “PASER” when seeking grant funds for road work.

“A 10 is usually a brand new road and 1 means it’s crumbling and not useable,” said Worrell.

Carmel is already working on 30 road miles of streets that are deemed “3s”. Data gathered by Streetscan will be applied to the city’s 2023 road budget, so more of these vulnerable roads can be fixed.

“In Carmel, we believe that the road conditions actually enhance our commerce, the ability for our residents to get around the community, but also for people and businesses that want to come to our community,” said Worrell.

The city signed a 4-year contract to utilize the StreetScan technology for $68,000 a year.