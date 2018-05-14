Carmel family holding fundraiser in honor of son

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – A Carmel family is holding a fundraiser in honor of their son who died from cancer nearly two years ago.

Brooks Blackmore was only five when he was diagnosed with stage four brain tumors.

Eleven months after his diagnosis, Brooks passed away.

His family created a Facebook page called Be Brave Brooks to share his story.

This weekend, they are holding the Be Brooks Brave & Shave, to benefit St. Baldrick’s, a foundation that funds childhood cancer research.

The Be Brooks Brave & Shave event will be held at Grand Park Event Center in Westfield on Saturday, May 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you can’t make it, but would like to donate, click here.