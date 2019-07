CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Fire Department is currently fighting a house fire in the 3500 block of Hintocks Circle.

CFD posted on Twitter that the Indianapolis Fire Department is assisting. Firefighters were called out just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

CFD said the roof has partially collapse. Heavy smoke and fire are showing.

No other information has been made available.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.