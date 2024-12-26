Carmel Fire Department welcomes new chaplain

Carmel Fire Department (CFD) Chief Joel Thacker announced last week the addition of new CFD Chaplain Dave Choutka. (Provided Photo/Carmel FD)

(THE REPORTER) — Carmel Fire Department (CFD) Chief Joel Thacker announced last week the addition of new CFD Chaplain Dave Choutka.

Choutka, lead pastor at Shepherd Church, brings a passion for the public safety community and will be working with CFD to build a chaplain program that integrates with the peer support team to effectively address the needs of not only CFD but also the broader Carmel community.

Choutka will replace Chaplain Doug Kizer who joined CFD in 2008.

“I want to thank Chaplain Doug Kizer for his many years of service to the CFD and Carmel community,” Chief Thacker said. “Although he is stepping back, he will continue to provide mentoring and guidance to Dave in his new role.”