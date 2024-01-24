Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Carmel hosts sensory-friendly ice-skate night

Carmel, Indiana, host sensory-friendly skate night

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel city government on Tuesday night had a sensory-friendly skating night at The Ice at Carter Green.

Organizers allowed walkers and wheelchairs to be used at the free event.

News 8 photojournalist Adele Reich showed the sights and sounds from the ice.

Carmel Advisory Committee on Disability joined the city government to host the event, which Allied Solutions sponsored.

The next Sensory Skate Night will be from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 25.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

When did Dave Matthew Band...
Entertainment /
Commemorative police badges won’t arrive...
Multicultural News /
Lance Jones, Zach Edey lead...
College Basketball /
‘UnPHILtered’: Remembering Lil Bub and...
UnPhiltered /
Proposed Indiana legislation concerns LGBTQ...
Political News /
Indiana big-fish record falls for...
Indiana News /
Health Spotlight: Can naps be...
Health Spotlight /
Purdue baseball prepares for Preseason...
Sports /