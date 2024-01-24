Carmel hosts sensory-friendly ice-skate night

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel city government on Tuesday night had a sensory-friendly skating night at The Ice at Carter Green.

Organizers allowed walkers and wheelchairs to be used at the free event.

News 8 photojournalist Adele Reich showed the sights and sounds from the ice.

Carmel Advisory Committee on Disability joined the city government to host the event, which Allied Solutions sponsored.

The next Sensory Skate Night will be from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 25.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.