Carmel invites you to annual Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony at The Tarkington

(THE HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — The City of Carmel will present its 2024 Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony to commemorate those who were killed and the loved ones who suffered through the Holocaust.

The ceremony will begin at noon on Friday, May 3. The Tarkington Theater, 3 Carter Green, Carmel. The ceremony will last approximately an hour and a half and will be followed by a light lunch.

Join Mayor Sue Finkam, Rabbi Benjamin Sendrow of Congregation Shaarey Tefilla, and Rabbi Justin Kerber of Congregation Beth Shalom, along with speakers and musical performances.

The keynote presentation will be “Anne Frank’s Tree” by renown composer Victoria Bond and narrated by Carmel High School student Sadie Cohen, who will be accompanied by the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra Quartet.

Jay Dorman, Carmel resident and mayoral commission appointee, will provide special remarks.

Musical performances will feature cantors Melissa Cohen and Arnie Lewin, the Carmel United Methodist Church Bell Choir, University High School of Indiana Choir, the Carmel Symphony Orchestra, and The Hasten Hebrew Academy of Indianapolis.

The City of Carmel Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony is part of Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day), an international holiday that commemorates the deaths of our six million brothers and sisters, both Jews and Gentiles.