Carmel IT firm to add jobs

CARMEL, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Carmel-based managed services provider GadellNet Consulting Services has hit a milestone in hiring its 100th employee. The company reports it grew by 45% last year, and plans to add 20 more engineering jobs in 2020.

The company says it added jobs in 2019 in Microsoft product adoption, cyber security, IT strategy and infrastructure and application engineering.

Going into 2020, the company is looking to fill engineering roles focused on “creating a modern workplace for small to medium-sized businesses and schools while driving strategy and vision around employee collaboration, productivity and efficiency.” GadellNet also attributes its reported 96% employee retention in 2019 in part to its own remodeled workspace.

As a part of its growth strategy, GadellNet acquired Brightsource IT, a managed services provider in St. Louis in October of last year, adding five members of Brightsource IT to its staff.

“By investing more in our team and less in sales, we’ve maintained solid growth during the past 9 years. It’s why, while we are one of the biggest small business IT providers in our regions, we are still the most unknown. Putting dollars towards our employees instead of branding – we have found success in both retention and client satisfaction,” said Nick Smarrelli, chief executive officer.