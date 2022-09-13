News

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard will not seek reelection

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — After 26 years as mayor of Carmel, Jim Brainard announced Tuesday he will not seek reelection.

“I am leaving public office, but I am not retiring. I plan to seek new opportunities in the private sector,” Brainard said.

Brainard, 68, was first elected to mayor in 1996. Under his seven term leadership, the city’s population has more than doubled and 144 roundabouts have been installed.

The city also developed an Arts and Design District and a downtown called City Center. Carmel was rated the best place to live in America by Money Magazine in 2012.

The mayor’s term ends in 2023. He plans to continue living in Carmel and stay involved in his community.