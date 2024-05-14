Carmel opens waterpark for summer season
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Waterpark in Carmel will open for the summer starting May 25 and will remain open through Aug. 4.
The Waterpark will offer various activities for all ages which includes a lazy river, kiddie pool, AquaClimb and more. It is located at 1195 Central Park Dr. W. Operating hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Visitors can purchase day passes at varying prices:
- $17 for adults (ages 16-64)
- $14 for youth and seniors (ages 3-15; ages 65+)
Season passes are available for purchase in person or online at carmelclayparks.com.
The public is encouraged to join The Waterpark Facebook group. For more information about The Waterpark visit carmelclayparks.com/the-waterpark.
