Carmel opens waterpark for summer season

Aerial view of The Waterpark in Carmel. They announced on 05/10 that they will be opening for the 2024 season. ( Provided Photo/ Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation via Facebook)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Waterpark in Carmel will open for the summer starting May 25 and will remain open through Aug. 4.

The Waterpark will offer various activities for all ages which includes a lazy river, kiddie pool, AquaClimb and more. It is located at 1195 Central Park Dr. W. Operating hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Visitors can purchase day passes at varying prices:

$17 for adults (ages 16-64)

$14 for youth and seniors (ages 3-15; ages 65+)

Season passes are available for purchase in person or online at carmelclayparks.com.

The public is encouraged to join The Waterpark Facebook group. For more information about The Waterpark visit carmelclayparks.com/the-waterpark.