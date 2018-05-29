Carmel parks see ‘uptick’ in vandalism

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Police are trying to figure out who vandalized Central Park West Commons.

The vandalism caused the city on Tuesday to temporarily close the popular park and splash pad at 920 Central Park Drive W., just off North College Avenue between 111th and 116th streets.

Someone broke mirrors and pulled sinks off the bathroom walls. Staff members worked throughout the morning to clean everything up and make sure the vandalized bathrooms were usable before opening the park.

“When you have little kids, it’s really hard to change their mindset when they’re counting on jumping out of the car and running straight into the water,” local mom Kara Rasmussen said. “It’s frustrating.”

The park opened in the early afternoon without the sinks and mirrors.

Carmel police said the vandal caused about $10,000 in damage and left debris throughout the playground. Michael Klitzing, Carmel-Clay Parks and Recreation chief operating officer, said the vandal also left scratch marks on playground equipment.

“It’s very frustrating because this is public dollars that built the park and it’s here for the public enjoyment,” Klitzing said. “Especially for the kids.”

Klitzing said someone also destroyed playground equipment May 12 at River Heritage Park, 11813 River Road, on the city’s east side.

He also said police caught someone who started a fire in the bathroom on Thursday at West Park, 2700 W. 116th St., which is between Shelburne and Towne roads.

He calls it an “uptick” in vandalism.

“More than I’ve seen in previous years,” Klitzing said.

Staff members said they keep the bathrooms open overnight at Central Park West Commons and there are no security cameras there.