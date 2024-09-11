Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Carmel performing arts center presents ‘Peanut Butter & Jam Sessions ‘

ALL IN PEANUT BUTTER

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Julia Shildmyer talked about her involvement with The Center for the Performing Arts, The Great American Songbook Foundation, and their educational program, Peanut Butter & Jam Sessions.

These sessions are designed to introduce young children to the world of music in a fun and engaging way.

The Center for the Performing Arts, located in Carmel, Indiana, is dedicated to showcasing and preserving music’s cultural heritage.

The Great American Songbook Foundation, a part of the center, focuses on the timeless classics of American music, teaching new generations about its rich history.

Through programs like Peanut Butter & Jam Sessions, families can enjoy live performances while encouraging early musical appreciation and participation.

If you have a love for the arts and want to learn more information, take a look at the full interview above.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

How to work with multiple...
All Indiana /
Wellness tips to prepare your...
All Indiana /
City-Council VP knew about sexual...
Political News /
Person critically injured in shooting...
Crime Watch 8 /
Health Spotlight | How to...
Health Spotlight /
Indiana Supreme Court sets date...
Indiana News /
Popular downtown wine bar to...
News /
Indy Moms: How to talk...
Local News /